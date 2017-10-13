The RISE gear Jumper and Roller make travelling a cinch! When you get to the hotel simply pull the the shelves out of your Jumper and hang it in a closet or on the top of a door for easy and organized access to all your stuff.
"This bag can be hung in a closet as if it were a travel chest of drawers."
— NEW YORK TIMES
"If you hate living out of your suitcase when you travel, but are also just too damn lazy to hang stuff up or fill a drawer, these Rise & Hang bags are the perfect solution to your biggest traveling gripe."
— GIZMODO
"If your suitcase is your travelling closet, the new RISE gear bags are the perfect alternative to an unorganized mess"
— BOSTON GLOBE
When you don't a closet
Seasoned travelers keep their shoes separate
Easy access for every security stop
GIRLFRIEND REVIEW
July 26, 2017
Bought this for my boyfriend because his last travel bag was disgusting and literally held together with duck tape... We went to visit my parents last weekend and he would not shut up about how much easier it was to pack and unpack thanks to this bag. I recommend it to anyone looking for a new bag.
— Beverley (New York, New York)
THE HOOKS FOR HANGING SOLD ME!
July 19, 2017
— Steven R. (Phoenix, Arizona)
GREAT SIZE AND WEIGHT!
July 05, 2017
Lightweight and not too big or too small!! I love this bag! I've had it for a few months now and taken it on about 5 or 6 short trips and it's still going strong!
— Lorne F. (Salt Lake City, Utah)
