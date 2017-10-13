GIRLFRIEND REVIEW

July 26, 2017



Bought this for my boyfriend because his last travel bag was disgusting and literally held together with duck tape... We went to visit my parents last weekend and he would not shut up about how much easier it was to pack and unpack thanks to this bag. I recommend it to anyone looking for a new bag. — Beverley (New York, New York)

THE HOOKS FOR HANGING SOLD ME!

​July 19, 2017



— Steven R. (Phoenix, Arizona)